AEW Star Saraya Splits From Ronnie Radke After 6 Years

AEW star Saraya is single -- the wrestler and her rock star boyfriend of six years have called it quits.

TMZ Sports is told Saraya -- who made appearances as Paige in WWE for a decade -- split from "Falling in Reverse" singer Ronnie Radke late last year ... and there were signs pointing toward it for more than a month.

The dead giveaway?? Saraya -- who went public with her romance with the controversial musician back in 2018 -- didn't give RR a shoutout on social media for his birthday (Dec. 15) ... which is pretty standard for lovebirds.

While there's no word on what exactly sparked their decision, it's fair to assume their busy schedules didn't help the cause ... as Saraya travels with AEW all the time, and Radke's band is booking gigs left and right.

Saraya recently went to social media to reveal she was granted a break from AEW for "personal reasons" ... so her return should be expected soon.

Meanwhile, Radke -- the former Escape the Fate leader -- is slated to make several tour stops in Australia in March ... after his U.K. dates were scrapped due to visa issues revolving around his 2008 prison sentence.