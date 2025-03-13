Paul Walter Hauser Wants To Kick Q.T. Marshall's Ass After AEW Drink Throw

Play video content TMZSports.com

Paul Walter Hauser is still running hot following his incident with Q.T. Marshall at the AEW Revolution kick-off show on Sunday ... telling TMZ Sports the wrestling star crossed the line with his antics -- and he's gonna regret every bit of it.

We caught up with the Golden Globe-winning actor at The Grove in L.A. on Wednesday ... fresh off his appearance at AEW's big night at Crypto.com Arena.

.@QTMarshall shows absolute disrespect to Paul Walter Hauser during #AEWRevolution Zero Hour!



▶️ https://t.co/XZoo8Ueo3H pic.twitter.com/qiB0tOiE0a — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 11, 2025 @AEW

The cameo resulted in Marshall throwing a drink on PWH ... and he explained why he took serious issue with the stunt.

The "Black Bird" star says Marshall actually threw a cup of alcohol at him during the pre-show ... which takes the jerk move to another level considering he's three years sober.

"I thought it was water," he said. "Whatever I thought it was, I didn't think it was Crown Royal or whatever. I got a little pissed off because that's a trigger."

Hauser said people in Q.T.'s circle told him he barely drinks -- so he now believes it was done to intentionally get under his skin.

The 38-year-old made it absolutely clear he isn't just going to roll over and move on from the act ... and whether it's in the AEW ring or in the Grove parking lot -- he wants to throw down with Marshall!!

He even sent a direct message to Marshall ... saying, "I would love to kick your ass."

"If you think you're funny, trust me, that stunt you pulled was not funny."

"It doesn't matter that your a wrestler and I'm an actor, I can still kick your ass."