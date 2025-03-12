CJ Perry, Miro Claim G-Wagon Stolen From Gym Valet, Report Filed

Wrestling stars CJ Perry and Miro were sweating long after their workout over the weekend ... 'cause their G-Wagon went missing at some point in their fitness session -- and now cops are involved in trying to track it down.

Sources tell TMZ Sports the recently reunited couple hit up a gym in Studio City, California on Saturday ... and dropped off their Mercedes at the valet before working out for two hours.

Play video content @thecjperry / @camriceproductions

Once they were done pumping iron, parking attendants told the two they couldn't find their whip ... and security scoured surveillance footage to get some answers.

We're told there's video of someone exiting the parking structure in Perry and Miro's vehicle ... but other than that, there wasn't much to figure out what happened.

Police responded to the scene and took a stolen car report ... and the case is currently under investigation.

A missing car sucks ... but we're told it's even worse because a laptop, a cell phone, and designer bags were also inside the vehicle when it was allegedly jacked.

Our sources say one of the bags contained a credit card ... and several fraudulent charges totaling up to $20k were made on it.

As we previously reported, Perry and Miro -- who got married in 2016 before separating in 2023 -- are giving their love another go ... and they renewed their vows a few weeks back.