WWE Superstar Liv Morgan Flaunts Bikini Bod With CJ Perry To Celebrate Birthday

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan celebrated her 30th birthday in style this weekend ... hopping on a yacht with her wrestling pals -- and showing off her impressive physique in the process!!

Liv -- donning a silver bikini -- was joined by CJ Perry, Sonya Deville and Johnny Gargano for the day out on the water ... and it looked like a fun ass time.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Liv and CJ took advantage of the photo op ... posing for several sexy shots while out on the boat.

The whole bash featured treats like crab legs and a championship cake -- which is fitting for Liv, as she defeated Becky Lynch for the women's title back in May.

The tasty dessert caught the attention of Liv's WWE counterpart, Natalya -- who wrote in the comments, "The cake looks incredible!!!!"

One person noticeably absent from the big day was Dom Mysterio -- who unintentionally helped Morgan win her title. Maybe he wasn't there at all -- or making sure Rhea Ripley didn't catch wind of him being there!!

Of course, Liv had plenty of Dom recently ... going in for a wild make-out on Raw a few weeks back.