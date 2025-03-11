CJ Perry and Miro Renew Wedding Vows a Year After Split

Wrestling stars CJ Perry and Miro are giving love a second chance ... the two are back together after initially calling it quits on their marriage over a year ago -- and they have already renewed their vows!!

The couple tells TMZ Sports they started talking again in June 2024 when Miro -- FKA Rusev in WWE -- returned stateside after visiting his home country of Bulgaria.

As the months went on ... they slowly continued to rekindle their relationship, with Perry even jetting over to Bulgaria for the Christmas holiday. Fast forward to a few weeks ago ... they held a small ceremony at a church in L.A. and doubled down on their marriage.

We're told CJ and Miro are living together ... splitting their time between the City of Angels and Bulgaria.

The two broke up in the winter of 2023 after tying the knot in July 2016 ... but they tell us they never legally filed for divorce.

While we won't be surprised to see them being all couple-y out in public again, where we'll catch them in the wrestling ring next remains to be seen -- AEW released Perry in April 2024, while Miro's deal with the org. expired earlier this year, according to reports.