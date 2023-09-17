Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Renew Wedding Vows in Italy

We Just Re-Upped Our Marriage!!!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are married again!!! They went back to the scene of the OG nuptials and recommitted.

Chrissy and John dressed to the 9's Saturday and renewed their vows in Lake Como .... where they tied the knot 10 years ago.

This time around, they brought a gaggle of kids ... Luna, Miles, Esti and Wren, who's only 3 months.

Even the kids sported their finest duds, including Miles, who wore a mini version of dad's tux.

They've been together way longer than their marriage. John and Chrissy hooked up in 2006 -- 17 years ago -- meeting on the set of one of John's music videos.