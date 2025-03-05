WWE, AEW Stars Attend 'Queen Of The Ring' Movie Premiere In NYC

The Queen Of The Ring red carpet looked more like a battle royale than a movie premiere ... as a ton of wrestlers threw on their Sunday best and hit the carpet for the upcoming biopic.

Talent from both WWE and AEW made their way to the AMC Lincoln Square in the Big Apple to take in the feature ... which follows the life of Mildred Burke as she became the first million-dollar female athlete and longest-reigning champion in the sport during her time.

Despite being knocked out of action Saturday at the Elimination Chamber by Jade Cargill, Naomi mustered enough strength to hit the event with her husband, Jimmy Uso. The two-time Smackdown Women's champion was rocking a bejeweled dress ... topped off with the bedazzled neck brace.

WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita also walked, both rocking all-black fits to the event. Retired WWE wrestler Jazz also made her presence known, opting for a white top with a blazer and some black pants with a racing stripe.

It wasn't just WWE represented at the event; AEW was also in the house. Paul Wight -- FKA Big Show -- wore a blue suit with a black dress shirt to the event. Ring of Honor Women's Champion Athena put on a slit black dress with the ROH title over her shoulder.