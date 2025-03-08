Big Justice Wants To Be AEW Champion, Big Boom A.J. Believes It'll Happen!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Big Boom A.J. is ready to bring the BOOM this Sunday at AEW Revolution in Los Angeles ... but the future might belong to Big Justice, 'cause he tells TMZ Sports he could be a world champion one day!!

The father-son duo rolled through our office before Big Boom AJ joins forces with Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe to take on Johnny TV and MxM Collection ... and the younger half of the Costco guys threw out his goals in wrestling.

"Maybe one day I will be AEW World Champion," he said.

He's got the full backing of his pops ... who said he believes Justice has the potential to be one of the next big things in the industry.

"I do think that if this is what Big Justice loves, if this is what Big Justice wants to do, Big Justice will be one of the greatest wrestlers in the world one day," AJ said.

It's something the 11-year-old has thought about ... and he wants to start his journey by training at 16 -- and raise that title over his shoulder between the ages of 24-26!!

While Big Justice will have to wait a few years, AJ is living out his dream now ... and called his match on Sunday one of the coolest opportunities of his life.

"No doubt about it," he said. "For me to make it where we've made it in professional wrestling and bring so much to the world of professional wrestling, bring so much to the fans of professional wrestling, there's absolutely nothing like pro wrestling."