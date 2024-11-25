Big Boom A.J. Suffered Broken Foot During Full Gear Match, AEW Says

Big Boom A.J.'s big win at AEW Full Gear came with a price -- the wrestling org. just announced the TikTok star broke his foot during his match against QT Marshall.

The company dropped the news Monday morning ... saying A.J. suffered the aliment at some point in this past weekend's action -- but did not disclose exactly what caused it.

"AEW looks forward to welcoming Big BOOM! A.J., Big Justice and the whole Costco Guys crew back anytime, and we wish him a speedy recovery," the promotion said.

BBAJ hid the injury pretty well ... as the destroyer of the double-chunk chocolate cookies showed no signs of struggling as he wrecked Marshall -- but reports say he was sporting some crutches later on in the night.

Overall, it seemed like the collab between the AEW and the Costco-verse was a success. The entire pre-show for Full Gear amassed 381k views, with a separate upload of the match earning 70k clicks in under 24 hours.

A.J. himself has yet to comment on the injury, but his opponent had some words ... saying he was the one who hurt the TikTok star -- and that he would have won if it wasn't for that meddling kid, Big Justice!

Just tell the truth AEW…I hurt him and if it wasn’t for Big Justice, I would have put him down for the count with the newly named “Doom Cutter”! https://t.co/dAyxEfat0V — QT Marshall (@QTMarshall) November 25, 2024 @QTMarshall

Even though the injury will sideline him for an undisclosed amount of time ... A.J. told TMZ Sports before the match that he didn't expect this to be the last time he wrestled.