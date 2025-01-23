Alexis Skyy Alleged Assault on Video, Cops Say She Attacked Male Friend

Play video content TMZ.com

New video appears to show Alexis Skyy jumping her former friend at an Atlanta apartment complex ... and cops are now involved.

TMZ obtained video that appears to show the "Love & Hip Hop" star and her former associate Anthony Gaskin getting into it back in October ... and it looks like Alexis confronts him in a hallway and lands a punch.

Surveillance footage also shows two other people punching and kicking Gaskin in the hallway, and throwing him to the floor.

Gaskin told police Alexis had been harassing him for days leading up to the incident, blowing up his phone and threatening to have him beaten up.

Alexis is named as a suspect for a simple assault in the police report obtained by TMZ ... with cops noting she left the scene before officers arrived.

For her part, Alexis reportedly claimed Gaskin attacked her in front of her child three weeks earlier ... though he's denied the allegation and said he simply criticized her parenting.