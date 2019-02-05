Alexis Skyy Carried Out of Super Bowl Party After People Thought Gunshots Fired

Alexis Skyy Carried Out of Club After Crowd Thought Shots Were Fired

Alexis Skyy had to be carried out of a Super Bowl party after what many believed were gunshots ringing out in the club ... TMZ has learned.

The 'Love & Hip Hop' star was partying late Sunday near 617 Social Lounge in Atlanta, where she and a bunch of people were celebrating SB LIII ... and then everyone heard two very loud noises coming from inside the club.

You see in the video, chaos ensued and Alexis injured her leg as people scrambled to get the hell out. What happened next was insane.

We're told Alexis couldn't walk herself out, and that somebody -- presumably a man in her crew -- literally lifted her up and carried her out. You see the guy walking with Alexis as spectators view the crazy scene from above.

Turns out, fortunately, it was a false alarm ... no shots were fired.

Alexis went to the ER and doctors assured her nothing was broken and there was no serious sprain.

It put a quick end to an otherwise fun evening.