Two Men Pummel Three OnlyFans Models In Disturbing, Sanctioned MMA Fight

Three OnlyFans models were beaten to a pulp by two men during a sanctioned MMA bout this week ... and fight fans everywhere have been outraged by the disturbing video of the scrap.

The tilt went down during a Real Xtreme Fighting event in Romania ... and it featured a team of Alicia Bonita, Denisa Costea and Maria Adriana for some reason going against Costica Prisecaru and Sebastian Rechinu.

Clad in white tank tops and matching skirts, the trio of women wore headgear ... while the duo of males did not.

And, just seconds after the opening bell rung, the two guys predictably kicked the tar out of the women ... which sparked immediate backlash.

Many online wondered how the event was remotely allowed to take place. Others called it sickening, and one even stated "These men should be ashamed."

2 pro fighters vs 10 amateurs



For the ladies' part, they fully seemed to be willing participants ... even entering the cage with a fun walkout dance. Although at least one of the women appeared to be upset over the guys' victory -- as she attempted to get some more licks in following the final bell.