Jewish Fighter Natan Levy Disgusted By Bryce Mitchell's Hitler Comments

Israeli UFC Fighter Natan Levy Disgusted By Bryce Mitchell Remarks ... Invites Him To Holocaust Museum

DISAPPOINTED ... BUT NOT SURPRISED
"Disappointed, but not surprised" ... is how Natan Levy, an Israeli-born, Jewish UFC fighter felt when he heard Bryce Mitchell's insanely offensive and antisemitic comments about Hitler and the Holocaust.

TMZ Sports talked to the 33-year-old, 8-2 MMA fighter a day after Mitchell's comments shocked the sports world by referring to the former Nazi leader as a "good guy" who simply wanted to rid his country of "greedy Jews."

"Over the last year, we've seen an insane rise in anti-Semitism. We Jewish people are feeling the hate, you know, and it's difficult. This is the hardest year as far as anti-Semitism since the Holocaust, starting, of course, with October 7th, where 1,200 Jews were murdered," Levy, who is from Tel Aviv, told us.

Of course, almost everyone was disgusted with Bryce's remarks ... including UFC honcho Dana White.

dumbest and most ignorant
Power Slap

We asked Levy if he was satisfied with the boss' reaction.

"I think [Dana] was on point. I know he's not going to fire him. He's going to let him continue to fight. This is what it is in America. You have freedom of speech. We have the same thing in Israel. I respect it. But also somebody has the freedom to say dumb stuff and have the freedom to correct them or tell them to shut the f*** up. And it's my right."

We also asked Levy if he believed Mitchell was too set in his beliefs, or if with guidance, he could be shown the light.

"I don't think he's too far gone, honestly," Levy said.

"I offered to take him to the Holocaust Museum. Obviously, I offered him to come call me a 'greedy Jew' to my face if that's what he wants to do. But I also offered that if he'd prefer, I'd much rather teach him about Judaism, our history, our culture. Take him to the history museum. I'm even willing to take him to Israel. And this greedy Jew is willing to pay for it."