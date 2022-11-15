Andrew Garfield Shows Off Ripped Body in New Shirtless GQ Shoot

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Andrew Garfield Spider-Man's Shredded!!! Shows Off Shirtless Physique

11/15/2022 8:13 AM PT
Andrew Garfield will turn 40 next year, but that hasn't stopped him from getting in the best shape of his life -- as evidenced by a new photo shoot.

AG flashed his abs in a recent GQ shoot ... and it's clear the 39-year-old actor's been recently putting in the work -- because it shows!

Of course, Andrew's always been in pretty great shape, most notably while playing 'Spider-Man' in his early 20s -- but despite reprising his superhero role last year, Andrew's been steering clear from physically-demanding performances -- starring in films like "Tick, Tick... Boom!" and "The Eyes of Tammy Faye."

Andrew left everyone's jaw dropped back in August when he snapped a shirtless pic with a fan while on vacay, showin' off just how ripped he's recently become.

Whatever he's doin' ... it sure is working!!!

