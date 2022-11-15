Andrew Garfield Shows Off Ripped Body in New Shirtless GQ Shoot

Andrew Garfield will turn 40 next year, but that hasn't stopped him from getting in the best shape of his life -- as evidenced by a new photo shoot.

AG flashed his abs in a recent GQ shoot ... and it's clear the 39-year-old actor's been recently putting in the work -- because it shows!

Of course, Andrew's always been in pretty great shape, most notably while playing 'Spider-Man' in his early 20s -- but despite reprising his superhero role last year, Andrew's been steering clear from physically-demanding performances -- starring in films like "Tick, Tick... Boom!" and "The Eyes of Tammy Faye."

Andrew left everyone's jaw dropped back in August when he snapped a shirtless pic with a fan while on vacay, showin' off just how ripped he's recently become.