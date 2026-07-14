OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Claims Sister Alleging Abuse Dragging Feet On Medical Exam

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is asking a judge to intervene in his legal battle with his sister, Ann Altman, over childhood sexual abuse allegations ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Sam claims his sister has failed to turn over requested docs and schedule a time for her deposition or her independent medical exam in the case.

Sam said his lawyers have pressed for answers from his sister -- who is representing herself -- but he claims she has failed to turn over a ton of important info in the case and coordinate her schedule for the deposition and medical exam. He's asking the judge to order her to comply with the case deadlines and warn her that her case could be dismissed if she fails to do so.

According to the docs, the tech billionaire "is eager to defend himself against the baseless claims" brought by Ann … which he vigorously denies.

In her lawsuit, Ann claimed Sam sexually abused her multiple times between 1997 and 2006. She said it all started when she was 3, and Sam was 12. Her lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for the alleged injuries, including mental anguish and PTSD.

In addition to Sam adamantly denying the claims, several family members, including their mom who spoke in support of the Billionaire.

In a recent filing, Sam claimed he cannot fight back if Ann doesn't turn over the docs, nor can he move forward with his countersuit against Ann for defamation.