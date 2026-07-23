Rep. Gabe Amo Mocks Elon Musk's Plan for A.I. 'Odyssey'

Rep. Gabe Amo says Elon Musk's "historically accurate" A.I. remake of "The Odyssey" sounds more like a personal fantasy ... one where everybody looks exactly the same.

Charlie caught the Rhode Island congressman on the Hill Thursday and asked about Musk's bold promise to have Grok produce a full-length version of Homer's epic before the end of the year.

Musk says his version will be faithful to both history and Homer's iconic literature -- but Amo mocked the idea ... predicting a cast of look-alikes and tying that vision to Elon's Afrikaner roots in South Africa.

Musk's promise comes as Christopher Nolan's star-studded "Odyssey" is already dominating theaters ... raking in more than $264 million worldwide during its opening weekend.

The congressman says both America and the world are multicultural -- and argues anyone claiming history has only one legitimate version doesn't understand history in the first place.

Amo even dusted off his own 'Odyssey' credentials, noting he read the book in ninth grade ... though he quickly admitted his homework could've been stronger.