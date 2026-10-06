Hayden Panettiere's Ex Wlad Klitschko Claims Some of Her Jewelry Was Pawned, Demands Investigation

Hayden Panettiere's ex Wladimir Klitschko believes someone in her orbit sold some of her stuff to a pawn shop ... and now he's claiming the pawn shop is refusing to answer his questions ... and he wants police to get involved.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Wladimir said he believes "a non-family member previously connected to Hayden" pawned off some of her belongings ... and he thinks it was jewelry.

Wladimir said the pawn shop has declined to disclose specific item information without being contacted by law enforcement.

In his filing, the former boxer said he was concerned that the items would be sold off to third parties absent some intervention by law enforcement. He submitted the docs in connection with his effort to be named guardian of Kaya, the daughter he had with Hayden, noting that the recovery of Hayden's property has a direct impact on her inheritance.

As we previously reported, Wladimir, who already had sole custody of the child, needs to be named guardian to be able to assist Kaya with her inheritance from Hayden's estate.

Now, he is specifically requesting that his appointment as guardian include the power to request and authorize a law enforcement investigation into the recovery of Hayden's property ... which he believes to have been misappropriated.

As TMZ first reported, in his initial petition, Wladimir claimed jewelry was missing and unaccounted for ... and he alleged Hayden’s emails were accessed and destroyed. He also claimed that some property was in the custody of law enforcement and other items had been seized by federal agents.



Wladimir claimed that before her death Hayden hired a security company to protect her home and its contents, arising from a "documented concern" that a person had gained unauthorized access to her home. He said Hayden’s designer clothes had been relocated to prevent them from being taken, but he had concerns the person would continue to try to get their hands on them.