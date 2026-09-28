Hayden Panettiere’s Ex Wladimir Klitschko Files For Temporary Guardianship of Daughter

Hayden Panettiere's ex Wladimir Klitschko is asking a court to name him guardian of his daughter Kaya in order to protect her rights as the sole beneficiary of Hayden's estate ... and saying he's concerned that some of the late actress’s assets may be lost, TMZ has learned.

In his petition to be appointed as temporary guardian, Wladimir says Kaya is "not a resident of California; this Court has jurisdiction over the guardianship of Kaya's estate because, as such heir, Kaya is entitled to the entirety of the assets subject to Hayden's probate administration in California."

In the petition, obtained by TMZ, he says federal agents accessed Hayden's home as part of an ongoing investigation and removed her property. He wants to be the rep for the estate so he can get the property back when the probe is over.

Hayden's ex says in the papers that before she died, Hayden hired a security service to protect her home and its contents, "arising from a documented concern that an individual had gained unauthorized access to Hayden's property."

He says locks were changed by a company following Hayden's death, "and storage units containing designer clothing and accessories worn to public appearances have been relocated as a precaution."

He says "it is expected that the individual will continue to try and misappropriate property belonging to Hayden's estate. Given the high publicity of Hayden's estate, a personal representative needs to be appointed immediately to safeguard and protect Hayden's home and contents."

Kaya will not only inherit the items seized or missing ... but because Hayden died without a will ... she will be the sole heir to all of her property, including her WeHo condo.