Nolan Wells' Death: United Cajun Navy Slams Rumors in Case

Nolan Wells' death was an accidental drowning, and anyone who says otherwise is full of it ... so says the United Cajun Navy, which is firing back at people online.

The grassroots nonprofit organization was active on X over the weekend ... reposting a clip of Nancy Grace talking about the case ... and responding to a series of persistent narratives.

Nobody opened Nolan's phone after 2:18p until his mom did later that night. Nobody deleted anything from the phone. Nobody used Nolan's face to open the phone. Yes, Crump's own forensic expert said all of this under oath. Yes, you can drown and not have water in your lungs. Yes,… pic.twitter.com/jfRUj5sFnS @Unitedcajunnavy

The UCN says nobody opened Nolan's phone after 2:18 PM on the day he disappeared ... until his mom did later that evening ... and nobody deleted anything from it.

UCN claims Ben Crump's own forensic expert testified to all of this under oath ... and also notes the family's privately hired medical examiner inspected all of Nolan's organs -- alleging both the state's M.E. and the private M.E. "testified that the death was consistent with drowning."

Thing is ... the state autopsy report says nothing about drowning and lists the cause and manner of death as "undetermined."

Play video content Video: Nolan Wells' Phone Mystery Deepens Over Allegedly Deleted Messages CBS

They end their post with, "No, there was no blunt force trauma on the body, only light bruising. Yes, the original sea tow call was altered and added fake captions to by a fake audio engineer. No, none of Nolan's friends had anything to do with his death. These are indisputable facts."

People in the comments went after the United Cajun Navy ... claiming they're not experts and sharing TikTok videos that espouse a different version of events.

Play video content Video: 911 Call Captures Nolan Wells’ Friend Reporting Sinking Boat at Horn Island DMR

UCN's been replying in the comments ... fighting fire with fire -- telling one person who said they aren't digital forensic experts, "Neither are you. You're not an expert at anything."