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Nolan Wells' Death: United Cajun Navy Slams Rumors in Case

Nolan Wells' Death United Cajun Navy Pissed About Recurring Rumors ... Setting Record Straight on Social Media

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Nolan Wells' death was an accidental drowning, and anyone who says otherwise is full of it ... so says the United Cajun Navy, which is firing back at people online.

The grassroots nonprofit organization was active on X over the weekend ... reposting a clip of Nancy Grace talking about the case ... and responding to a series of persistent narratives.

The UCN says nobody opened Nolan's phone after 2:18 PM on the day he disappeared ... until his mom did later that evening ... and nobody deleted anything from it.

UCN claims Ben Crump's own forensic expert testified to all of this under oath ... and also notes the family's privately hired medical examiner inspected all of Nolan's organs -- alleging both the state's M.E. and the private M.E. "testified that the death was consistent with drowning."

Thing is ... the state autopsy report says nothing about drowning and lists the cause and manner of death as "undetermined."

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MISSING MESSAGES
Video: Nolan Wells' Phone Mystery Deepens Over Allegedly Deleted Messages
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They end their post with, "No, there was no blunt force trauma on the body, only light bruising. Yes, the original sea tow call was altered and added fake captions to by a fake audio engineer. No, none of Nolan's friends had anything to do with his death. These are indisputable facts."

People in the comments went after the United Cajun Navy ... claiming they're not experts and sharing TikTok videos that espouse a different version of events.

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THE FRANTIC CALL
Video: 911 Call Captures Nolan Wells’ Friend Reporting Sinking Boat at Horn Island
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UCN's been replying in the comments ... fighting fire with fire -- telling one person who said they aren't digital forensic experts, "Neither are you. You're not an expert at anything."

The United Cajun Navy assisted in the initial search for Nolan Wells' body. Despite its name, it is not an official part of law enforcement or the military.

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