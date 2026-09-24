Nolan Wells Death: Read The State's Autopsy Report

Nolan Wells' attorneys have released the state's autopsy report ... and they say it raises new questions about the official theory of his death.

The Mississippi report says there was no fluid or debris within the airways of his lungs.

It mentions bruising in the tissue on his scalp on both sides of the back of his neck ... and says there were no other external or internal injuries and that no internal organ abnormalities contributed to his death.

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The state's report was signed Aug. 17 ... but still lists Nolan's cause and manner of death as undetermined. It says the body was examined on July 7.

The state autopsy says Nolan's body was found face down in the water at Horn Island ... and notes, "Because the circumstances surrounding this death are unknown, the cause and manner of death are best classified as undetermined."

Nolan's family attorneys say the findings raise questions about the drowning theory ... despite the Mississippi grand jury concluding Nolan's body was found in a position consistent with drowning.

His attorneys also pointed to discrepancies in the reported bruising on the back of his head.

The state's report describes two scalp contusions, each measuring approximately 2 inches ... while the independent autopsy commissioned by Nolan's family found a 12-by-8-inch area of of "red discoloration" in the deep soft tissues.

The independent report also documented three additional bruises on Nolan's back ... injuries his attorneys say demand more answers about how he died.

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As TMZ reported, the family's cellphone examination also found messages allegedly deleted after Nolan last used his phone at 2:18 PM on the day he died.

The digital investigation included Snapchat and Instagram records, GPS data and a map tracing the phone's movement from the island to Nolan's parents ... while messages in a group chat continued syncing to the device after his death.