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Nolan Wells' Family Attorney Ben Crump Speaks Out, Watch Live

Nolan Wells' Family Watch Attorney Ben Crump Speak ... After No Criminal Charges Filed

By TMZ Staff
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Video: Nolan Wells' Family Attorney Ben Crump Speaks Out
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Ben Crump -- the attorney for Nolan Wells' family -- is set to speak publicly for the first time since a grand jury decided not to pursue criminal charges in his death ... and TMZ is streaming live.

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Not Satisfied
Video: Ben Crump Demands Answers in the Death of Nolan Wells

The press conference will begin in just a few minutes ... and it's a good bet the outspoken attorney plans to dive into the lack of indictments, despite his repeated insistence since early July that Nolan's death involved foul play.

Remembering Nolan Wells
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Remembering Nolan Wells Launch Gallery
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As we reported ... the grand jury -- which was impaneled in April and featured 23 members -- found that the "position of, the condition of, time of discovery, and location of Mr. Wells' body is consistent with drowning."

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Case Not Closed
Video: Nolan Wells Parents Address District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath Remarks

Shortly after the grand jury decision, District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath said in a video there is "absolutely no evidence" to support the claim that Nolan's death was "racially motivated."

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Edward Andrew Paltzik, the attorney for Nolan's friends who went with him to Horn Island on the day he disappeared, told us ... "We said it all along: Warren Hudson, Jax Pitalo, and Morgan Seymour were always completely innocent. There was never any doubt. They are terrific people."

Crump released his own written statement after the finding ... claiming "the State of Mississippi is attempting to close the chapter on Nolan Wells' death without getting to the truth."

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