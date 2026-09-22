Nick Reiner Claims $325K Inheritance From Famous Grandpa Is Exempt From Slayer Law

Nick Reiner says a large chunk of the money locked up in his trust should be off-limits in the fight over whether he gets access to the funds ... because it came from his famous grandfather, late actor Carl Reiner.

Court docs obtained by TMZ show Nick's legal team is arguing California's Slayer Statute -- that basically says no one should profit from their own crime -- does not apply to money Carl left him because Nick is not accused of causing his grandfather's death.

According to the filing, a substantial portion of the funds currently held in Nick's trust came from Carl's estate plan, which included similar distributions to his other grandchildren.

Nick's lawyers say at least $325,000 was transferred into his trust account at JPMorgan Chase in December 2024 ... a year before Nick allegedly murdered his parents.

They claim other distributions from Carl's estate may have also been deposited into the trust, though it's not yet clear how much money came from his grandfather or why it was placed there instead of being given directly to Nick.

Carl died in June 2020.

Nick's legal team says money inherited from Carl did not come from or through Nick's parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, and should therefore be separated from the rest of the trust money and released to him.

Even if the money was properly placed in the trust, Nick argues the Slayer Statute still cannot be used to withhold it because Nick has not been accused of causing his grandfather's death.