Play video content Video: Nick Reiner Prosecutor Provides Updates In Murder Case, Watch Live

Nick Reiner won't face the death penalty in his criminal case ... and it seems the Los Angeles County District Attorney plans on diving into that decision and more Tuesday morning as he holds court with reporters ... and TMZ is streaming live.

D.A. Nathan Hochman is scheduled to speak to the assembled media from outside the Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Downtown Los Angeles in just a few minutes.

According to a press release, the D.A. plans to address "the latest developments" in Reiner's case ... though it doesn't get any more specific than that.

Presumably, the D.A. will field questions about our report ... after sources told us that prosecutors don't plan on pursuing the death penalty in the case.

There are various reasons behind this ... including Rob and Michele Reiner's opposition to the death penalty.

Jake and Romy Reiner -- Nick's siblings -- aren't aligned with him and didn't pony up for his defense ... but we're told they would have a hard time during potential sentencing if execution were on the table.

Governor Gavin Newsom also weighed in on the death penalty in a 2019 order ... which put more than 700 executions on permanent pause.

Nick is charged with murder in the first degree with special circumstances -- lying in wait -- after allegedly murdering his parents last year at their L.A. home. This means he could still end up with a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

It will be interesting to see what Hochman has to say ... and Nick is due in court later today.