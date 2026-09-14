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Jamie Lee Curtis Gets Emotional During Tribute to Rob Reiner at Emmys

Jamie Lee Curtis Breaks Down During Emmys Tribute to Rob Reiner

By TMZ Staff
Published
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TEARS FOR ROB
Video: Jamie Lee Curtis Fights Back Tears While Honoring Rob Reiner At The Emmys
Television Academy/N.A.T.A.S

Jamie Lee Curtis became overwhelmed with emotion while remembering Rob Reiner during the Emmys In Memoriam.

Curtis took the stage, breaking down during her tribute to her late friend and giving her speech through tears.

Jamie Lee Curtis rob reiner getty
Getty

Check out the video ... JLC's emotional praise got the audience worked up, too -- you can see when the cameras cut to celebs in the crowd.

Remembering Rob Reiner & Michele Singer Reiner
Launch Gallery
Remembering Rob Reiner & Michele Singer Reiner Launch Gallery
Getty

As you know, Rob and his wife, Michele, were both fatally stabbed in their Los Angeles home back in December.

Their son, Nick Reiner, has been charged with their murders and he's set to be back in court Tuesday.

RIP Rob and Michele.

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