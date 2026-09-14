Jamie Lee Curtis Gets Emotional During Tribute to Rob Reiner at Emmys

Breaks Down During Emmys Tribute to Rob Reiner

Play video content Video: Jamie Lee Curtis Fights Back Tears While Honoring Rob Reiner At The Emmys Television Academy/N.A.T.A.S

Jamie Lee Curtis became overwhelmed with emotion while remembering Rob Reiner during the Emmys In Memoriam.

Curtis took the stage, breaking down during her tribute to her late friend and giving her speech through tears.

Check out the video ... JLC's emotional praise got the audience worked up, too -- you can see when the cameras cut to celebs in the crowd.

As you know, Rob and his wife, Michele, were both fatally stabbed in their Los Angeles home back in December.

Their son, Nick Reiner, has been charged with their murders and he's set to be back in court Tuesday.