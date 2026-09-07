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Rob Reiner Wins Posthumous Emmy for ‘The Bear’ Months After Death

Rob Reiner Wins Emmy for Role in ‘The Bear’ Months After Tragic Death

By TMZ Staff
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Rob Reiner is still getting honored by Hollywood ... winning a posthumous Emmy for his role in “The Bear” months after he and his wife were found dead.

The late actor took home Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2026 Creative Arts Emmys Sunday night for playing Albert Schnurr, a businessman who helps Ebraheim develop a plan to expand The Beef's sandwich window.

Wendi McLendon-Covey accepted the award on Rob's behalf ... and the room erupted in a standing ovation. She told the crowd, “We all wish he was here.”

The Emmy marks Rob’s third win, and his first in nearly 50 years. He previously won for playing Michael “Meathead” Stivic on “All in the Family” in 1974 and 1978.

Remembering Rob Reiner & Michele Singer Reiner
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Remembering Rob Reiner & Michele Singer Reiner Launch Gallery
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As we’ve previously reported, Rob and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead in their Los Angeles home in December. Their son, Nick Reiner, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and has pleaded not guilty.

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“The Bear” also paid tribute to Rob during its series finale ... with Ebraheim calling Albert to share news about franchising The Beef before signing off with “as you wish,” a nod to Rob’s classic film “The Princess Bride.”

Rob is expected to receive another tribute during the televised Emmys’ In Memoriam segment later this month.

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