Rob Reiner's Kids Testified Before Grand Jury That Indicted Nick For Murder

Rob Reiner's children, Jake and Romy Reiner, testified before the Los Angeles grand jury that would later indict their brother, Nick, on two counts of first-degree murder in connection with their parents' deaths.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office confirmed Jake and Romy went before the grand jury, according to PEOPLE.

As you know, Nick is accused of brutally murdering his filmmaker father and producer mother, Michele Singer Reiner, in December 2025 at their Los Angeles home.

The grand jury indictment was unsealed on Aug. 12 after it was returned in July.

The indictment adds a special circumstance allegation of multiple murders and "lying in wait" -- meaning Nick allegedly watched the victims and caught them by surprise -- plus the allegation that he used a knife to commit the crimes.

As we told you, Nick pleaded not guilty after the indictment was unsealed. He also pleaded not guilty to the original murder charges.

The special circumstances mean he may face increased penalties if found guilty. He faces the possibility of death or life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted. However, prosecutors have not declared whether they will seek the death penalty or not.

Nick is due in court for a pre-trial hearing in September. No trial date has been set.

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Meanwhile, Nick remains in jail, held without bail at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Twin Towers Correctional Facility.