Rapper Lucki Suffers Neck Laceration in Wild ComplexCon Brawl With Playboi Carti Present

Several videos show a violent fight break out in front of rappers Lucki and Playboi Carti outside L.A.'s ComplexCon ... and Lucki was struck in the side of the face.

FULL LUCKI CARTI FIGHT https://t.co/mlbejHUEtq @631GreenGoblin

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Lucki was in the parking lot around 4:40 PM Saturday surrounded by fans for photos when an unknown suspect hit him in the side of the face, causing a laceration.

That’s when another victim was observed getting stabbed ... before LAPD then located 2 additional victims who were injured.

Rapper LUCKI was stabbed while at ComplexCon 🤯 https://t.co/IDvBLnMzjW @DailyLoud

In one video ... a stunned Lucki got in the front seat of a car with a wound on his neck before he's encouraged to move to the back seat as he holds his bloody face.

Sources say that in total ... there were 4 victims, 3 are in stable condition, and 1 transported themselves to a hospital.

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As of now, it's unknown how many suspects involved ... and no arrests have been made yet.

LAPD is investigating the incident as an attempted murder -- and while Lucki's current condition isn't known ... he did repost an Instagram Story around 4 AM Sunday morning.

In another video ... Playboi can be seen away from the fight and looking over the altercation from his vehicle's window.