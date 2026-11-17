Rod Wave has been indicted on drug and gun charges ... after he was arrested last year for allegedly blowing through a stop sign.

The rapper has been charged in Georgia with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and reckless driving.

According to a report from the local outlet Atlanta News First ... an officer alleges they saw Rod, whose real name is Rodarius Marcell Green, speed through a stop sign in a residential neighborhood.

The officer says they followed Rod to a parking lot ... and told him he was being arrested for reckless driving when he stepped out of the vehicle.

The officer claims they then found drugs and multiple guns in the car ... including oxycodone in a backpack. Per the report, Rod Wave allegedly admitted the backpack was his during the arrest.

This is just the latest legal issue for Rod ... who recently asked a judge to throw out evidence prosecutors want to use against him from an April arrest. In that case, Rod was booked on 14 charges, including aggravated assault involving the use of a firearm.

Despite the legal issues, Rod's spirits may be picked up slightly by other events in his life ... after all, his song "Sinners" -- from the movie "Sinners" -- has been nominated for a Grammy.

Rod Wave's attorneys Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg and Zack Findling tell TMZ ... Rod "was unjustly profiled and unlawfully arrested in Atlanta. The arresting officer belongs to the Atlanta Police Department's controversial Crime Suppression Unit -- a group known for its aggressive tactics and emphasis on high arrest numbers rather than genuine public safety."