Kim Zolciak's Son KJ Biermann Fights to Block Interviews of Minors in Sex Crimes Case

Kim Zolciak's son KJ Biermann is fighting to keep prosecutors from questioning minors in his sexual battery case ... taking his battle to a Georgia appeals court.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, the 15-year-old is challenging a judge's order allowing prosecutors to conduct forensic interviews of minor children.

The prosecutors initially filed an emergency motion requesting the interviews on September 17 and after the judge gave them the green light, KJ's attorneys pushed back, seeking clarification and reconsideration before moving to appeal the decision.

Now, the Georgia Court of Appeals has given KJ permission to challenge the ruling before his criminal case wraps up ... though the appeals court has not overturned the original order. Page Six was the first to report on this news.

As we previously reported ... three of his younger siblings have also entered the legal fight, filing a separate appeal challenging a lower court ruling connected to their big brother's case.

It's still unclear which minors prosecutors want interviewed or whether the siblings' appeal involves the same issue.

As TMZ first reported ... KJ was arrested in August after a female classmate accused him of sexually assaulting her inside a Georgia gym's changing room in April.

He was subsequently indicted on seven felony charges, including aggravated sexual battery and aggravated sodomy, and has pleaded not guilty to all of them.