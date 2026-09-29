Kim Zolciak's BF Kyle Demands Her Ex Kroy Biermann Stay Away From Kyle's Kids

Kim Zolciak's boyfriend, Kyle Mowitz, is begging a judge to keep "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum's estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, away from Kyle's kids ... TMZ has learned.

In new court docs obtained by TMZ, Kyle calls out his estranged wife, Jillian Green, for her romance with Kroy. He claims she has been dishonest about her relationship for months.

Kyle claims that Jillian filed court docs in their divorce that are full of "untruths." He says he doesn't care that Jillian is dating Kroy ... but points out he has been accused of having unpredictable behavior ... which makes him want Kroy to stay away from their children.

Kyle fears there is a risk of danger and harm to the kids.

In his docs, Kyle also claims he did not cheat on Jillian with Kim. He says Jillian was the one who committed adultery in their marriage during a trip to Vegas in 2024 ... and says she even admitted doing so in her deposition.

Kyle says he has had enough of Kroy and wants the judge to step in regarding the kids.