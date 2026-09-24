Cops Called On Kim Zolciak's Son After Allegedly Shooting Pellets Toward Horses

More drama involving Kim Zolciak's kids ... one of her sons was accused of shooting a pellet gun to scare a neighbor's horses ... and the cops were called.

TMZ obtained a police report, dated July 14, 2026, in which cops were called out to the Equestrian Reserve across the street from the 'RHOA' alum's home in Alpharetta, Georgia.

The employee at the equestrian ranch told cops she believed one of Kim's kids had been shooting pellets from a pellet gun from his home onto her property. She said, to her knowledge, no horses or individuals had been struck by the pellets, but she said she believed the kid was shooting toward the facility to frighten the horses.

The employee said they could not provide a detailed description of the kid, and the name of the juvenile is redacted in the report.

The officer who arrived said they saw 20 to 30 pellets scattered in the roadway next to the property.

The equestrian ranch employee said they had prior issues with the kids ... claiming fireworks had been discharged from the home in the past and saying the kids had been "verbally rude and uncooperative" when confronted about the behavior.

The cops say they knocked on Kim's door, and two young boys answered, but only one was Kim's son. Cops say the kid admitted shooting the pellet gun but denied he was trying to hit horses or people.

The cops did not make any arrests, and no charges were filed.

As TMZ first reported, Kim's family is going through it at the moment … with her son Kroy Jr. recently being released from jail after being accused of sexual assault on a schoolmate.