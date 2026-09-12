NeNe Leakes Says Kim Zolciak Is Not Okay Amid Son's Sex Crime Allegations

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NeNe appeared on the "Big Tigger Morning Show" Friday and said she recently reached out to Kim to check on her and see how she was handling KJ's legal troubles. "I know that's a tough time and I know she's not okay," NeNe said, noting she wanted to make sure Kim was holding up.

NeNe and Kim famously feuded during their time on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," but are currently on good terms and friendly with each other.

NeNe emphasized she remains on speaking terms with many former cast members. She said Porsha Williams, K. Michelle, Shereé Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Marlo Hampton and Cynthia Bailey would all answer if she called.

As we reported ... prosecutors claim investigators found multiple videos on KJ's phone depicting the then 15-year-old having penetrative sex with a relative under 12. It's unclear how old KJ was when the alleged videos were recorded.

KJ was arrested last month after a female classmate accused him of sexually assaulting her in a gym changing room. He faces seven criminal charges.

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