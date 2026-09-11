Kroy Biermann Jr.'s Alleged Sexual Battery Victim Claims She's Being Threatened

Play video content Video: Kroy Biermann Jr.’s Alleged Victim Says Threats Have Her ‘Living in Fear’ Fox 5 WAGA TV

Kroy Biermann Jr.'s alleged victim -- who says he sexually assaulted her in a gym changing room -- told a judge she's being threatened because of her allegations.

The teenager -- whose name has not been released, though she is a classmate of Kroy Jr.'s -- spoke in a Georgia courtroom on Friday at KJ's bond hearing ... and made an emotional plea to the judge.

The alleged victim says she's been scapegoated in the last few weeks ... telling the judge she's lost friends, and people think she's disgusting. She adds she's received threats from mutual friends who say if Kroy Jr. is released, he'll come after her.

She says she's been living in constant fear for herself and her family ... admitting this situation has affected her more than she can explain -- and lamenting that she should be "worried about school" instead of this. She asks the judge to consider her safety when weighing whether or not to allow bail in the case.

As you know ... Kroy Jr. was arrested back in April in connection to the girl's allegations. Remember, she says he sexually assaulted her at the gym while the two of them were walking to a co-ed sauna.

She says he forced her to perform oral sex on him and also digitally penetrated her. He's been charged with 7 felony counts including aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, aggravated sexual battery, three counts of aggravated sexual battery against a child under 16, and false imprisonment. His family denied the allegations.

Then, another bombshell dropped at Friday's hearing ... when prosecutors claimed Kroy Jr. had videos on his phone showing him having sex with a relative under the age of 12. Prosecutors said he was previously charged with sexual battery of a victim under the age of 16 ... but that wasn't made public before Friday because the case was in juvenile court.

Kroy Jr. -- who is still locked up, without bail -- has asked to move his sexual battery case to juvenile court as well.

Play video content Video: Kim Zolciak & Brielle Biermann Mum After Leaving Kroy Jr.'s Shocking Hearing Fox 5/WAGA TV