Chrishell Stause Announces Split From G Flip After 4 Years

Chrishell Stause and G Flip have called it quits after four years together ... and the "Selling Sunset" alum says she's still very much in love with her now-ex.

Chrishell announced the breakup Monday, revealing she and the Australian musician have agreed to handle their public separation with love and respect.

Play video content Video: Chrishell Stause Announces G Flip Breakup After 4 Years

The reality star made it clear the split hasn't changed her feelings for G, admitting she's still in love with them and doesn't see that ever changing.

Chrishell also got emotional about the end of their relationship, admitting she feels "a little bit like a failure" after spending four years together.

She acknowledged how difficult and stressful it is to share such personal news publicly, especially while still processing the heartbreak herself.

Despite their decision to go their separate ways, Chrishell stressed she'll always love G, summing up the painful situation by saying, "this sucks" and that she's "never doing this again."

Still, Chrishell made it clear there's no shortage of love between them, emphasizing everyone deserves to be happy.

The former couple first went public with their romance in May 2022, when Chrishell opened up about their relationship during the "Selling Sunset" Season 5 reunion.

Play video content Video: Chrishell Stause and G Flip Married After One Year of Dating Instagram / @chrishell.stause

They tied the knot in Las Vegas in May 2023 and went on to celebrate their love with additional wedding ceremonies and vow renewals.