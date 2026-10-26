Brooke Hogan Rips Sale of Hulk Hogan's Mansion, Calls Out 'Dirty Money'

Brooke Hogan has two words for the people she believes benefited from the sale of her late father Hulk Hogan's Florida mansion ... "dirty money."

Hulk's daughter unloaded on Instagram after the Clearwater property sold ... mourning the loss of a home she says was supposed to be where her dad and now-ex-wife, Jennifer McDaniel, grew old together.

She shared a photo of the mansion with a "SOLD" sticker slapped across it ... recalling the countless memories she made there with her father.

Brooke also posted a more pointed message alongside another photo of the property ... "You took my dad."

She recalled cooking with Hulk, watching "Jerry Springer," playing music and crying together ... even remembering how she'd sit beside him for hours in his chair where he later died.

But Brooke's anger goes well beyond the real estate deal ... claiming her father's entire world changed after she was no longer part of his life.

She wrote ... "And now it's all gone. Sold for profit. Just like him...used for f***ing everyone else's gain. Saddest ending I've ever seen."

Brooke also shared another pointed message ... reminding people she was there for the 15 years before the "vultures swooped in conveniently," saying she loved, cherished and cared for her father while keeping track of his medications.

As TMZ previously reported ... Hulk's Florida mansion sold for $5.9 million, well below its original nearly $11 million asking price. A neighboring guest cottage also sold for $2.8 million.