Hulk Hogan's Estate Sells Florida Mansion Where He Suffered Medical Emergency
Hulk Hogan This House Is Sold, Brother!!!
Hulk Hogan's estate just offloaded the late legend's beachfront property in Florida ... a little over a year after his tragic passing.
The WWE star's Clearwater mansion -- which is a stone's throw from sandy beaches and beautiful blue waves -- sold for $5.9 million after it was originally listed in January for nearly $11 million.
The 5,400-square-foot house -- which Hulk bought back in 2012 for $3.3 million -- boasts 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms ... plus a majestic, 1,000-square-foot primary suite with a sitting area, gulf-front terrace, morning bar, spa-inspired bath and a massive walk-in closet.
More good news for the Hulk estate ... the guest cottage next door -- which Hulk also owned -- sold for $2.8 million. It's unclear if it's the same buyer who closed on both, but it's certainly possible. The cottage is a 2,062-square-foot, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home with modern amenities.
As we reported ... Hulk suffered a medical incident at this property last year -- and he was later pronounced dead at a local area hospital. He was 71.
Hulk's longtime friend, Martha Thorn at the Thorn Collection and Coldwell Banker Realty, held the listing.