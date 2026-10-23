Hulk Hogan's Estate Sells Florida Mansion Where He Suffered Medical Emergency

Hulk Hogan's estate just offloaded the late legend's beachfront property in Florida ... a little over a year after his tragic passing.

The WWE star's Clearwater mansion -- which is a stone's throw from sandy beaches and beautiful blue waves -- sold for $5.9 million after it was originally listed in January for nearly $11 million.

The 5,400-square-foot house -- which Hulk bought back in 2012 for $3.3 million -- boasts 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms ... plus a majestic, 1,000-square-foot primary suite with a sitting area, gulf-front terrace, morning bar, spa-inspired bath and a massive walk-in closet.

More good news for the Hulk estate ... the guest cottage next door -- which Hulk also owned -- sold for $2.8 million. It's unclear if it's the same buyer who closed on both, but it's certainly possible. The cottage is a 2,062-square-foot, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home with modern amenities.

As we reported ... Hulk suffered a medical incident at this property last year -- and he was later pronounced dead at a local area hospital. He was 71.