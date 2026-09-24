Brooke Hogan Releasing New Song About Notorious Family Feud

Play video content Video: Brooke Hogan Releasing Single About Family Drama SoBe Entertainment

Brooke Hogan's peeling back the layers on the issues in her famous fam ... and she's doing it in a new track that drops at midnight.

We've obtained an exclusive new clip from Brooke's song "Goes Around" ... in which she sings, "What goes around, comes around and goes back down."

The song is all about Brooke's issues with her father, Hulk Hogan, her mom, Linda, and the rest of her family ... though she makes it clear it's not about any one person -- just living as a Hogan generally.

Brooke tells TMZ ... it was hard realizing she's not cut from the same cloth as her famous family -- adding she's not cutthroat and couldn't grow the thicker skin she was always told she needed.

She says she was very aware -- and afraid of the repercussions -- that came from resisting the unhealthy family system she grew up in.

Brooke says she's watched people act from places of selfishness, hypocrisy, and greed ... and then keep going like it's not a big deal.

She says she's been hurt by a lot of it ... but she's able to move on from it in a way because she knows who she is and what she's about.

Brooke adds, "Eventually, what you carry inside of you starts showing up in the life you build. I know what I gave people came from a pure place. I know how I loved them. I know how I showed up, supported and defended them -- endlessly, and often to my own detriment."

Once she realized her family wouldn't change their ways, she peaced out ... saying goodbye to the life she was wrapped in for so long.

As you know ... Brooke has a strained relationship with her fam -- recently telling Us Weekly her father's affair with a close friend and her parents' subsequent divorce rapidly changed family dynamics. She says it didn't wipe out the good memories of her father ... but it certainly changed things.

Linda has previously said she has no more love for Brooke, who removed herself from Hulk's will. Basically, these are some lingering bad feelings.