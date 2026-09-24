Milania Giudice Allegedly Had Suicidal Thoughts, Mental Breakdown Before Airport Police Call

Milania Giudice was allegedly experiencing suicidal thoughts and had recently been released from a hospital when police were called to Tampa International Airport ... according to a CAD log obtained by TMZ.

The log specifically says police were told Milania was experiencing "suicidal thoughts/mental breakdown" and had recently been released from St. Anthony's Hospital. It also references a possible Baker Act situation, which is when an individual is taken to a facility for an involuntary mental health examination.

A spokesman for Tampa International Airport tells TMZ ... police received a call for assistance Wednesday at 2:20 PM. We're told there was no arrest, medical transport, or police report. The Sun was the first to report the news.

The CAD log says the call was classified as an "Assist Person" at the United Airlines ticket counter in the airport's main terminal. One dispatch note says the "person got away" while a counselor was with an officer.

Another note says Milania's mother had eyes on her while she was allegedly running through the terminal. Officers were also told she was heading toward long-term parking.

As TMZ previously reported ... Milania was seen in a since-deleted video arguing with her mom, Teresa Giudice, at the airport while police officers appeared to be nearby.

Milania repeatedly said, "This is what we do now," as Teresa told her, "I love you." Milania's sister, Gia Giudice, appeared to try to calm things down, telling Teresa, "Let her do what she wants to do." Milania then told her mom to “shut the f*** up."