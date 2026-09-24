Nolan Wells Family Attorney Ben Crump to Reveal Cellphone Findings, Watch Live Stream

Update

8:55 AM -- Andrew Garrett, the forensic examiner hired by Nolan Wells' family, says the family was shut out of the state's examination of Nolan's cellphone ... after officials allegedly moved it to a government lab and limited access to law enforcement.

Garrett says the family then had its own team image the phone at home and handed the resulting reports over to prosecutors before the grand jury reviewed the case.

He says the examination recovered more than 1 million digital artifacts, including Snapchat and Instagram data, GPS information, Apple Health records, phone logs and evidence of deleted or unsent messages.

Ben Crump is revealing new digital-forensic findings from Nolan's cellphone ... and TMZ is streaming live.

Crump and forensic investigator Andrew Garrett will discuss their examination of Nolan's cellphone and what the digital evidence could reveal about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Play video content 9/22/26 Video: Ben Crump Demands Answers in the Death of Nolan Wells

As TMZ previously reported, an independent autopsy commissioned by Nolan's family found blunt-force trauma to the back of his head and additional injuries to his back.

The cell phone details come after a Mississippi grand jury declined to pursue criminal charges ... saying Nolan's body was found in a position consistent with drowning.

Crump says the investigation should remain open until officials answer how Nolan suffered the injuries and whether they contributed to his death.