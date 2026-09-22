Nolan Wells Death: Family Attorneys Release Final Independent Autopsy Findings

The final independent autopsy report commissioned by Nolan Wells' family found signs of blunt force trauma to the back of his head and body ... findings Ben Crump believes demand answers.

Crump's legal team released the report Tuesday, shortly after holding a press conference in Atlanta -- and one day after a Mississippi grand jury declined to pursue criminal charges, saying the circumstances of Nolan's death were consistent with drowning.

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The autopsy says a 12-by-8-inch area of discoloration on the back of Nolan's head was confirmed to be blood from blunt force trauma. It also identified three additional bruises -- two on his lower back and one near his left shoulder blade -- that were not documented in the preliminary autopsy report.

The report kept Nolan's cause and manner of death undetermined ... saying the available evidence does not establish whether he entered the water voluntarily or was forced, whether he was conscious or impaired, or why he couldn't get himself out.

It calls for the investigation to remain open and ongoing until the circumstances around the injuries can be established.

The autopsy also questions the toxicology ... saying the reported 0.27% BAC level came from decompositional fluid, not blood, and may not reflect Nolan's actual intoxication.

Family attorney Lisa Park said Tuesday the head injury involved bleeding inside the tissue -- not just surface discoloration -- and experts believe it happened a few hours before his death.

The report says the tissue showed hemorrhaging without the white blood-cell response that generally becomes detectable around four hours after an injury.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Nolan's mom, Christine Wonsley, said the family still has no real answers and questioned how the grand jury could still conclude his death was consistent with drowning.

Cristine said the handling of the case was a painful reminder that her son's life "does not matter" to some of the people entrusted to serve and protect the public.

Another press conference is set for Thursday in Orlando to discuss the findings and what investigators found on Nolan's phone.