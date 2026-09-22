Nolan Wells Grand Jury Witness Says He Fell Off A Boat Before Death

Nolan Wells slipped and fell off a boat hours before he died off the coast of Mississippi ... according to a witness who testified before the grand jury that decided against filing criminal charges related to his death.

According to documents filed late last week, a witness said under oath that they saw Nolan "slip awkwardly off the side of a boat" at around 3:30 PM on the Fourth of July when he was at Horn Island.

The docs say the witness could not say whether Nolan hit his head when he slipped ... though the witness did say Nolan got right back up and continued to socialize with people on the boat.

The docs also state, "While the Grand Jury found no other evidence to explain the bruising on the back of Mr. Wells' head, or the suspected bruising on his buttocks and shoulder, the Grand Jury cannot say with absolute certainty that this fall caused this bruising."

Play video content Video: Jackson County D.A. Says Nolan Wells Case Will Result In No Charges

As you know ... the Grand Jury returned a decision of "no true bill" -- so no one has been indicted in connection with the case.

Ben Crump -- the attorney for Wells' family -- has slammed authorities for the decision ... claiming "the State of Mississippi is attempting to close the chapter on Nolan Wells' death without getting to the truth."

Crump added in the same statement that he's unsatisfied with the lack of a definitive explanation for the bruising.