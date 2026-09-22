Nolan Wells Death: See the Tense Written Exchange Between D.A. and Family Lawyers

Here's the heated exchange between lawyers for Nolan Wells' family and prosecutors in Mississippi ... and it's chock full of drama and friction.

The correspondence between Jackson County D.A. Angel Myers McIlrath and several of the family's attorneys was recently released as part of a grand jury report ... and it appears to show major communication issues between the two sides.

The D.A. sent an email to Gary Bufkin, Esq., July 29 ... stating there was no legal authority requiring her office to share information with civil counsel during an active investigation, adding that there was a process for death investigations, and she didn't think it was appropriate to deviate from it.

That said, in another email, the D.A. does try to facilitate further examination of Nolan's body by forensic pathologist Dr. Roger Mitchell, the man who conducted the independent autopsy on Nolan ... and she says she even wants him to testify in front of the grand jury.

The review of Nolan's cell phone also raised some issues ... the lawyers push for a joint examination alongside the FBI -- while the D.A. pushes back.

Play video content Video: Jackson County D.A. Says Nolan Wells Case Will Result In No Charges

As you know ... the D.A. announced that criminal charges aren't being filed in Nolan's death.

According to the Mississippi State Medical Examiner's autopsy report, Nolan's manner of death was ruled "undetermined" -- and the Grand Jury found "that the position of, the condition of, time of discovery, and location of Mr. Wells body is consistent with drowning."

D.A. McIlrath put out a video in which she repeated that there's "no evidence" to suggest Nolan's death was "racially motivated."