Carrot Top's Lawyer Rushes to Court In Battle With Alleged Extortionist After Suicide Attempt

Carrot Top's legal team rushed to court days after his attempted suicide, begging the court to stop the man allegedly attempting to extort the comedian from filing damaging court documents they believe are intended to harm their client ... TMZ has learned.

A motion filed on behalf of Carrot Top -- legal name Scott Christopher Thompson - seeks to stop Brian Evans, the alleged extortionist, from filing new motions and other documents in their ongoing legal battle.

The prop comic's lawyer said, "This is now an emergency in the most human sense" and pointed to Carrot Top's recent suicide attempt.

In the filing, the lawyer claimed Brian has been harassing Carrot Top in court for more than two years … and threatening to release private information -- including a purportedly sexually explicit video -- about the comedian unless he was paid money.

Carrot Top's lawyer insists Florida law "expressly recognizes the serious privacy and psychological harms associated with dissemination of sexually explicit images and permits a private cause of action for violation."

The motion asks that Brian be barred from making new filings without the court's approval and grant any other relief "necessary to protect the proceedings and prevent irreversible disclosure."

Play video content Video: Carrot Top Accuser Brian Evans Pushes Back On Claims Against Him Youtube/ Brian Evans

For his part, Brian denies all claims of wrongdoing. He said he never threatened to post any video of Carrot Top in exchange for money. He said he deleted the video in question per a prior legal settlement.

Brian said he did not consider himself a "bad person" but claims "he made a few decisions that were not good ones."

Brian added, "Finally, it's not my fault … that Scott did what he did. We don't even actually know what he did. He survived, and I am glad about that."

As TMZ first reported, cops were called to Carrot Top's Las Vegas home on September 18 following an attempted suicide. The comedian has been hospitalized ever since … but his rep says he is making improvements.