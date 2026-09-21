Carrot Top Suffered Suspected Overdose From Prescription Pills Before Hospitalization

Carrot Top was hospitalized following a suspected overdose from prescription pills ... TMZ has learned.

A rep for the Clark County Fire Department tells TMZ ... crews responded to the comedian's Las Vegas home around 4:20 PM Friday after receiving a call about a 61-year-old male who was "not alert."

We're told a City of Las Vegas ambulance and a private ambulance responded. Carrot Top's condition was unknown at the scene, and he was transported to a hospital by the private ambulance.

Sources familiar with the investigation tell TMZ ... Carrot Top took prescription medication before suffering the suspected overdose.

As we reported ... the comedian, whose real name is Scott Thompson, attempted suicide Friday and was rushed to a hospital. His Friday, Saturday, and Monday night shows at the Luxor were canceled as a result.

Carrot Top's rep told us Sunday he "remains hospitalized and under close medical care. He is now awake, breathing on his own and continuing to improve, surrounded by his family and those closest to him."