Carrot Top's Alleged Extortionist Responds to Lawsuit
Carrot Top Man Accused of Extorting Comedian Denies Being Responsible For His Suicide Attempt
The man who Carrot Top's legal team claims tried to extort the comedian with a sexually explicit recording is speaking out ... and he claims he never threatened to release the video ahead of his suicide attempt.
In response to the Sept. 3 filing ... Brian Evans tells TMZ ... that the USB drive recording the lawsuit mentions had already been deleted.
He tells TMZ ... "I never threatened - ever - to post any video anywhere in exchange for a settlement. … The video they are discussing - as I made very clear - was deleted a long time ago in accordance with the prior settlement."
Brian said of the situation with Carrot Top -- whose real name is Scott Thompson -- that he was "sorry that Scott apparently did something to hurt himself."
He added ... "I do not consider Scott to be a bad person ... based on what I know - but he made a few decisions that were not good ones. That is not a reason to hurt himself."
He went on to say ... "Finally, it’s not my fault … that Scott did what he did. We don’t even actually know what he did. He survived and I am glad about that. Scott is still young and has a big life ahead of him. It’s not my intent to bring this guy down. It’s the opposite."
We reported earlier ... the 61-year-old's attorney claims Brian said he would enter the alleged recording into a court's legal docket ... unless CT's legal team forked over $500,000 in a settlement payment.
As for Carrot Top ... the prop-based comedian remains hospitalized following his suicide attempt Friday.
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