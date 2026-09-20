Ash Trevino Files Defamation Lawsuit Against TikToker Who She Claims Called Probation Officer

Influencer star Ash Trevino has filed a lawsuit against a woman she says called her probation officer in the hopes that the influencer would get a violation of her supervised release ... before posting the whole recorded call on her TikTok.

In a Sept. 17 filing ... Ash's legal team claimed that Raelene Ortega called her probation officer ... and alleged that the influencer was "making threats" and using "racial slurs" online against a restaurant she claimed Trevino had publicly criticized.

When the officer told her she could report any illegal activities to the police, the filing -- which lists Stephanie Lama as a co-defendant -- claims Raelene said ... "OK, but, that's no[t] like violation of her, of her probation?"

According to the docs, Raelene also told the officer that she had screenshots and screen recordings of Ash "making those threats."

Afterward ... Ash says Raelene uploaded the entire call to her TikTok.

Meanwhile, Ash denies ever making threats or racial slurs and claims the defendants made knowingly false claims directly to her probation officer in the hopes she'd receive a probation violation.

We reported earlier ... Ash avoided jail time following her fraud charges, and was instead ordered to 2 years of community supervision, 120 hours of community service, an anti-theft program and financial counseling.

As part of her deal to stay out of jail ... Ash was also told not to take any alcohol and illegal drugs, frequent strip clubs and liquor stores, and unless she received permission, travel 100 miles from her Texas home.