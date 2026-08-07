Influencer Ash Trevino Has Received Over 20 Cameo Requests Since Guilty Plea

Ash Trevino's gotta pay five-figures in restitution after pleading guilty to fraud this week ... but she's already got some Cameo cash coming in.

TMZ has learned the influencer has gotten over 20 new requests today alone ... even though she pleaded guilty just hours ago.

We broke the story ... Ash dodged jail time for her welfare and healthcare fraud charges, instead agreeing to do 2 years of community supervision, 120 hours of community service, an anti-theft program and financial counseling.

She was also ordered to pay $16,799.95 in restitution to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission -- starting in September she'll be paying $780 a month.

Ash's Cameos are going for $50+ bucks a pop right now ... the price tag's been slashed from its usual $138.