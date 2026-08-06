Influencer Shamar McCoy Recognized in Jail, Claims Battery Accuser Is Using Him for Clout

Play video content Video: Influencer Shamar McCoy Says Jail Inmates Knew Who He Was TMZ.com

Shamar McCoy says he couldn't escape the spotlight even behind bars ... saying inmates recognized him almost immediately and started asking why he'd been locked up.

The influencer tells TMZ ... he thinks he was he was jailed over something petty and believes the alleged victim in his battery case is using his name for money and clout.

Shamar completely denies doing anything wrong during the alleged November 2024 incident and says he plans to plead not guilty. He insists he had nothing to do with the fight and claims people drag him into situations because of his social media fame.

He claims he didn't know the alleged victim, Quentin McDowell, before that night and insists he'd never been involved in any previous incident with him.

As for his roughly 10 hours in jail, Shamar says the place was nasty ... especially the toilets. He says he was offered a bologna sandwich but refused to eat it and says he never wants to experience jail again.

Shamar insists he's not a bad person or a danger to the community, saying people try to paint him negatively when he's only trying to defend himself.

As we reported, cops say Shamar and his boyfriend, Alexander Green, went to Quentin's home with a group of friends after Alexander and Quentin argued over the phone.

Quentin told police Alexander punched him, threw him down, and kicked him ... while another witness claimed Shamar kicked Quentin in the head.



Shamar was arrested Monday after officers discovered the outstanding warrant during a stop. He was released hours later on a $2K bond.

Play video content Video: Fans Recognize Influencer Shamar McCoy During Arrest, Body Cam Footage Shows Atlanta Police Department