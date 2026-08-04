'RHOA' Star NeNe Leakes' Son Bryson Bryant Poses For New Mug

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' alum NeNe Leakes' son Bryson Bryant added a new mug shot to his collection after being booked into jail once again ... TMZ has learned.

According to jail records obtained by TMZ, Bryson checked into the Gwinnett County Jail in Georgia on July 24 related to a contempt of court charge.

Bryson has a lengthy history of legal trouble. As we first reported, he was arrested May 1 for allegedly failing to pay court-ordered child support, violating probation, and failing to appear.

The probation violation stemmed from a previous case in which cops said Bryson was found with fentanyl. Police say he gave officers his younger brother Brentt Leakes' name while being questioned.

The drug charge was later dismissed as part of a plea deal, but Bryson was sentenced to 12 months' probation for giving officers a false name. He was also ordered to complete 40 hours of community service, submit to random drug testing, undergo a substance abuse evaluation, and pay a $500 fine.