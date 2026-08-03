Nene Leakes Hasn't Been Offered 'RHOA' Return Contract

Nene Leakes and the other stars of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" have NOT been offered contracts for Season 18 ... despite a report claiming Bravo is trying to bring Nene back ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... no contracts have gone out to any cast members, and no one has been formally told whether they're returning or getting the boot.

We're told the report claiming Nene received an offer -- while Shamea Morton was passed over and Kelli Ferrell was asked back -- is NOT true.

Our sources say Bravo has not made any final casting decisions for the upcoming season, and contracts will only be sent out after the current season concludes.

Fans began buzzing about Nene potentially reclaiming her peach after she was announced as part of "The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip Roaring 20th," marking her return to the Bravo universe after several years away.

Nene last appeared as a full-time 'RHOA' cast member during Season 12. She later sued Bravo and Andy Cohen in 2022, alleging the network fostered a hostile and racist work environment. She dismissed the lawsuit without prejudice months later.

Andy recently praised Nene's role in the franchise's success and said her return for 'Ultimate Girls Trip' was a positive experience, but as of now, we're told that has not translated into a Season 18 contract.